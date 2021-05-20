Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton following the incident that killed four Americans. Yet, today's Republicans in both the House and Senate don't see the need to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that resulted in five deaths and over 100 injuries (many to law enforcement officers) at our US Capitol.

The Meade County Commissioners need to start asking themselves why are all these people that work for them in the Meade County Administration building retiring, resigning or just finding other jobs. There’s a reason.

If a child knowing their heritage and culture is important to a family then it should be taught at home. Time at school is for learning the skills that prepare a child for life, a career and help them to stay out of poverty.

As “a liberal,” I respect Liz Cheney’s fortitude to stand against blatant lies regarding what occurred in the last election and on January 6th. Otherwise, there is very little else I would agree with her, or her father, on.

