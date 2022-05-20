Your Two Cents for May 20

So Gov. Noem pulled some strings to get her daughter a real estate appraiser license. What parent hasn’t given a little boost in to help their child succeed? Kristi Noem is still head and shoulders above any candidate in the Democratic stable.

Being the federal government is all about giving billions of dollars away, how about they subsidize truckers to help with the ridiculously high cost of fuel so the prices of goods won’t get so high no one can afford them?

So far there are 62 teachers retiring and more than one-quarter of the jobs available in the RCAS have job openings. What does this say about the work environment of the RCAS and top administration, for example the Board of Education?

Women across the country are screaming their rights to their own bodies. What about the constitutional rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness belonging to the bodies of the unborn? And who's stopping these women from exercising their right to use protection?

We all know that the "Big Lie" is a mantra concocted and pushed by the media.

