 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for May 20

  • 0
Two Cents

So Gov. Noem pulled some strings to get her daughter a real estate appraiser license. What parent hasn’t given a little boost in to help their child succeed? Kristi Noem is still head and shoulders above any candidate in the Democratic stable.

Being the federal government is all about giving billions of dollars away, how about they subsidize truckers to help with the ridiculously high cost of fuel so the prices of goods won’t get so high no one can afford them?

So far there are 62 teachers retiring and more than one-quarter of the jobs available in the RCAS have job openings. What does this say about the work environment of the RCAS and top administration, for example the Board of Education?

Women across the country are screaming their rights to their own bodies. What about the constitutional rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness belonging to the bodies of the unborn? And who's stopping these women from exercising their right to use protection?

We all know that the "Big Lie" is a mantra concocted and pushed by the media. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 14

Your Two Cents for May 14

Comments made by Mary Ackland stating that "we all should read what we want to read" is irrelevant to the school district's decision to not al…

Your Two Cents for May 17

Your Two Cents for May 17

I am a Desert Storm Vet, and I may not agree with a single thing you say, but I would die to defend your right to say it. Would you?

Your Two Cents for May 18

Your Two Cents for May 18

Kate Thomas was on the committee that approved the books they now want to destroy, and yet she shifted blamed solely to teachers. Do you see w…

Your Two Cents for May 19

Your Two Cents for May 19

I’m saddened by Janyce Hockenbary’s letter to constituents. It showcases the worst partisanship I’ve ever seen in a school board election.

Watch Now: Related Video

Whoa! Scientists finally know why these dolphins are lining up to rub against coral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News