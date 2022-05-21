Your Two Cents for May 21

Janyce Hockenbary has sunk to new lows with her campaign mailings. She first tried to deflect responsibility by saying she didn’t write them, but then had to admit that she approved them. Someone so lacking in honor, and so incapable of managing even her own campaign, has no business trying to manage our school district.

To the Two Cents writer who defends the underhandedness of Kristi Noem as just a parent giving her daughter a hands up by manipulating the system for herself and pushing a long-time employee to retire, I say shame on you. I don’t care if you are a Democrat or Republican, wrong is wrong.

To date there have been 800 plus people arrested for the January 6th insurrection yet the media made up the "Big Lie?" That’s right in line with COVID being a hoax with over 1 million deaths.

I agree with Friday's contributor that the "Big Lie" is a mantra concocted and pushed by the media. The media did an honest job of naming Trump's untruthful rationale for his loss of a fair and free presidential election. A "Huge Falsehood" mantra would also work.

