Your Two Cents for May 21

With the budget shortfall why wouldn't our city leaders be willing to take a temporary pay cut? Looking back at the salary postings in the RC Journal indicates there are several that could sacrifice a little to help — mayor, police, fire, civic center, department heads, etc.

Isn’t the purpose of chlorinating swimming pools to kill germs and viruses? Then you are disinfected and so is everyone else who uses the pool, so the only thing you should be worried about is breathing in somebody's breath who may be within 6 feet.

I swim for fitness and while I am disappointed that the pools will remain closed, I understand the mayor’s position. Swimming pools aren’t essential services and the city can’t justify the expense now.

Why do people think Rapid City is the only town closing or keeping things closed? Rapid City is not the only one in South Dakota or even the U.S. not opening pools.

City Planning 101: Don't bottleneck the only two crossings between downtown and the westside. Omaha and West Main both under construction — is this a first-timers plan?

