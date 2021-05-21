Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more gas I used, the more money I had to pay.

Yay for the Black Bears! And Yay for Dusty Johnson for following his convictions!

The entire public school system is built around western European 'heritage' — forcing a melting pot to conform to those ideals is nothing short of indoctrination. Exposing kids to the FACT that there are other ways of life is an essential part of education.

To those that refuse to leash your dogs at Sioux Park, an on-leash area, know that this is a matter of public safety. I don’t know your dog and I don’t trust your dog. Yes, the rules apply to you.

When Democrats riot they are "mostly peaceful protests." When riots they don't support happen, like the one on Jan. 6, they call them "insurrections." Stop treating language as a political football. No wonder we can't communicate with each other.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0