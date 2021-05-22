Your Two Cents for May 22

We pay school taxes to help educate children and prepare for life. Learning about one's family heritage and nearly extinct language is not a good use of our money!

If you want to run for Rapid City School Board, run on "Holding Parents and Students Accountable" and start backing the teachers. You want graduation rates to hit an all-time high, a first important step is force the students to show up and put in an effort.

What am I missing here? Citizens in opposition to home rule BEFORE the pros and cons were even presented to our City Council. Folks, first listen to the presentation and then voice your opinion.

Having watched the home rule discussion last night, I am dismayed at the rudeness displayed by certain council members. Someone needs to tell them they can disagree without being disagreeable!

Jerry Wright's suggestion to give the excess Covid funds to each of the five wards to use for street repair is common sense and brilliant. Twenty million dollars gives each ward four million dollars.

