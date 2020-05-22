Your Two Cents for May 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our kids have already been traumatized enough with the fear of this virus. Please don’t take away another thing they’ve been looking forward to all year. The arena can wait.

Take your kids on a hike and then swim in the many lakes around the Black Hills. Your problem is solved.

Are department heads and administrators at the Civic Center being furloughed too? The ice arena bond payment gives us a glimpse into how the new arena will come back to bite us. Financial planners tell families to have six months of operating costs in savings; the city should do the same for budget shortfalls.

With the U.S. death toll about to reach 100,000, is this country ever going to take it serious? We have 4.3% of the world's population, but we have 29% of the deaths.

The COVID-19 data is proving Gov. Noem correct on not locking SD down. The state-by-state lockdown will go down in history as one of the biggest policy mistakes in U.S. history.

Have to wonder if the recent poll of Sturgis residents regarding hosting this year's rally will be reported by the city. No news is good news for some.

