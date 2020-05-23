Your Two Cents for May 23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The multi-million dollar Civic Center that we are adding millions more to for a new arena is now becoming a homeless shelter. What is wrong with using one of the big box stores that are sitting around vacant?

Rapid City locked down when there were very few cases and is reopening when the numbers are starting to spike. All the time and effort spent locking down will be wasted if we now fail to follow recommended guidelines.

Maybe former city employees drawing large retirement pensions can give them up over the summer months so that kids can go swimming. It seems fair and reasonable during these difficult times when we all have to sacrifice.

Rapid City government says it can help keep its head above water by draining the swimming pools. Oddly, this makes sense to me.

If Minnesota can cancel their state fair, S.D. can be smart also and do the same with the Sturgis Rally.

Whether Sturgis officially hosts the 80th Rally or not, the numbers will most likely be down and the shortfall financially will still be pushed onto the residents.

