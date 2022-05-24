 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 24

Two Cents

If Janyce Hockenbary is telling the truth, and she really doesn't know who wrote her nasty campaign broadside, she is a mere puppet and also not very responsible. That's not who we need on our School Board right now.

If Citizens for Liberty are for Amendment C, then that means we need to vote no.

The media did not invent the phrase the "Big Lie," but media outlets are using it correctly to describe the relentless lie that the 2020 election was stolen. The definition of the Big Lie is "a gross distortion or misrepresentation of the truth."

What is wrong with Gov. Noem giving her daughter preferential treatment for a job? Well, it’s called nepotism and it’s unethical. It also cost SD taxpayers $200,000 in a settlement paid to the head of the appraiser’s dept. for being forced to retire early.

"Everybody does it" is something a child would say and is not an intelligent response to a governor's bad behavior.  I will believe your party is better when you hold your leaders to better standards instead of letting them off the hook. 

