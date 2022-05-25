Your Two Cents for May 25

Janyce Hockenbary had a family emergency that prevented her from being at Monday's forum. I hope she's OK, but I wonder what that family emergency was. Or could it be that she just didn't want to go because somebody told her not to face the criticism of her mailers?

What Gov. Noem did for her daughter was not "pulling some strings" or a "little boost." It was an abuse of power and a blatant example of nepotism by the person in the most powerful position of a state and none of us should be comfortable with that behavior.

Joe Biden, the 'Blamer In Chief,' has successfully united the majority of U.S. citizens against him in just 17 months, way to go Joe!

If you have received some political cards in the mail bashing Republican candidates please look up who is behind the PAC that is sending these. South Dakota Strong is a PAC with Lee Schoenbeck listed as the committee chair.

Why are we running out of money for Social Security and Medicare, and not for foreign aid, immigrants, and free college?

