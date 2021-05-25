 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 25

Two Cents

Whatever happened to stopping robo calls?  About a month ago I had over 30 in a single day — every 10-15 minutes with 30 off for lunch.

What do Republicans stand for now? I usually don't agree with their policies, but lately, I am finding it hard to disagree with Republicans because I don't know what their policies are?

Our taxes for public school education do prepare our children for life. It teaches them to rise above the noise of closed minded, white privileged, one language speakers and embrace diversity because it will only make our society more equitable, inclusive and accepting for all.

As someone who comes from a long lineage of competition shooters and hunters, I want the schools to teach my children the heritage of my people.

It’s possible to be both pro teacher and pro students and families. The candidates endorsed by RCEA happen to be both.

Why does the state have more than $333 MILLION dollars sitting in the Cement Plant Trust and what is its intended purpose? How many other trusts does SD have that lock up money that could be used to make lives better for South Dakotans?

