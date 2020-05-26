Your Two Cents for May 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am very disappointed in the people of Rapid City. People were more careful about wearing masks and social distancing when we had 11 cases of COVID-19 than when we have 150, Please be responsible: if not for yourself, for the people you love and have to be around you.

Visiting the Mountain View Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day was definitely a disappointment. I understand that many city employees have been furloughed, but to have the grounds so unkempt for such a special holiday was disgraceful.

Welcome our visitors, they say. Leave a lasting impression. What a shame our once beautiful parks are now overgrown with foot high weeds, empty pools and bathrooms locked down like prisons. Where are the Vision Funds?

Please don’t bring the rally here this year. Let’s keep our area as safe as we can so we can get our children back in school.

