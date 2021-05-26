Your Two Cents for May 26

When a U.S. Marshal defies a federal judge we have come to a very scary place in this democracy. If we don’t have the “rule of law,” we will have chaos.

Is it just me or does it seem that a good number of the School Board candidates claim they will improve transparency and that students will be number one. OK, that's fine — now explain your thoughts. The teachers I work with as a substitute teacher have the kids as their number one priority.

Just like out-of-state hunting licenses, can we add a fee to out-of-state ATV renters or limit the rentals? They are tearing up the Hills and ruining the peacefulness of the area.

Today’s headline: Black bears making a comeback in the Hills. Tomorrow’s headline: Game, Fish & Parks considering black bear season.

Republicans held seven congressional investigations and 33 hearings about the 2012 attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya, that killed 4 Americans yet no support for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol? Say what?

