Your Two Cents for May 26

Two Cents

Those who believe there is no concession to make for gun control under the Second Amendment should look a family member of a shooting victim in the eye and see how convincing your reasoning is.

It is a sad testament that the story of a gunman killing at least 21, 19 of them children, makes it to page 8 in the newspaper.

Bravo Stevens High School for recognizing the senior students who have signed with universities to continue their talent and love of music. Now, please make the musician stipend equal to the athletic scholarships.

I was absolutely amazed when I received an election mailing today touting career politician Phil Jensen for his fight to establish term limits. I can assume he only wants to limit the terms of everyone but himself and his wife.

Why aren’t our schools the most secure places in the country? Children don’t vote, children don’t lobby Congress, and children don’t contribute to politicians. What’s more important? Our kids' safety, 40 billion dollars for war in Ukraine, or farm bills contained in more unread Omnibus spending bills?

