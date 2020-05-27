Your Two Cents for May 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We visited Mountain View Cemetery on Saturday to decorate graves and were appalled at its condition. Dandelions and dead grass everywhere. I note that the Executive public golf course gets mowed twice a week. Looks beautiful. What’s wrong with this picture?

Saturday, I drove to Belle Fourche and found the cemetery to be beautifully groomed. I then drove to Rapid City and was appalled at the cemetery's condition. We were promised perpetual care when we placed our parents there.

Even if the Sturgis rally officially gets cancelled, they will still come. Probably not as many, but it will still happen.

I wonder how many students who were not on track to graduate or move to the next grade got a free pass due to the pandemic — that does not help the student or our country.

Where are South Dakota’s three congressmen when the meatpacking plants are taking advantage of us? We need action not their columns in the newspaper telling us how the coronavirus started in China or how Trump is doing so well and he has their full support.

