Your Two Cents for May 27

I am a Marine Corps Korean War veteran and a life-long moderate Republican. I have hunted and used guns my whole life and was even an NRA member many years ago. But, I'll be darned if I can accept the wide open gun culture espoused by our SD Governor and NRA supporters.

Why can’t the schools put metal detectors at each door along with a policeman? It would catch any guns, knives, etc. That way, tragedy will be stopped before it happens.

It seems the favorite argument against gun control is "guns don't kill people, people kill people." I think that's a perfect justification for why we should have background checks on people.

Gun control or restriction of any kind is almost impossible when there are an estimated 300 million firearms, privately owned, in the United States. The possible results of any kind of control should be compared to the days of alcohol prohibition back in the 1920s and 1930s.

If you are driving in Rapid City, please use your signal lights. No one knows for sure your lane change or turning at a corner. It is dangerous.

