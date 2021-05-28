Your Two Cents for May 28

18 years ago I moved from a blue state to South Dakota and that was the smartest thing I have done in my life. Thank you Governor Noem and all you conservative leaders for allowing me to make my life decisions rather than the government.

Maybe the governor is not aware that college students and the professors that work with them can think for themselves and want to be exposed to more than one train of thought.

If you are running for a School Board seat and have more signs outside your Area than inside, I am already suspicious of your motives. I will not be voting for a new start on the School Board.

I called the auditor’s office and was told since there is not a school board candidate running in my area, I cannot vote even though all board members make decisions for my children and I pay school taxes for the whole district. This needs to be changed.

I don't know if the Two Cents writer was serious or being facetious. Why can't a place of learning be just that? Why does it have to teach conservative points of view?

