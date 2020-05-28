Your Two Cents for May 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Who pays for all the preparation needed for President Trump’s rally at Mt. Rushmore?

We recently experienced feral cats at our business address; enter Jennifer Cramer and friends. Thank you for your care of these and all animals, truly hands of the Lord, spay and neuter.

If shutting down Twitter will get the President to stop using it then please shut down Twitter.

Thanks for the "Citizens for Liberty" legislator scorecard - as philosopher George Costanza proposed, now I just have to vote the opposite!

If there is one thing to be learned from this pandemic it should be budgeting for emergencies, both personal and governmental. If the City pools have not been self sustaining in the past, then there aren't enough people paying fees and they should be closed permanently.

How about we just speak of Americans and forget their country of origin. Let’s bring each other closer together as people of all ethnic origins have proven to make America greater as it never, ever has been before.

