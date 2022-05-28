Your Two Cents for May 28

A simple thing like a locked door might have made the difference in saving the lives of innocent children. How do we enforce more gun laws when we can’t even lock a door?

As a law-abiding gun owner I want my federal representatives to vote for common sense gun control laws. If I have to jump through more hoops to keep guns out of the hands of those who should not possess a gun, it's a small sacrifice for me that will not infringe on my Second Amendment rights.

Another thoughtful, intelligent, factual letter from Dr. Rodney Michael. Thank you for some common sense, scientific advice and the reality of using birth control versus abortion. Birth control is seldom, if ever, mentioned because abortion rhetoric has become a decades long political issue of the left. Such a simple solution.

Amendment C would make it nearly impossible for the people to enact any laws. The people of SD should have the right to enforce Medicaid expansion which is on the November ballot.

Thank you to the man I saw planting flower bulbs around trees in Sioux Park.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0