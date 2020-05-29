Your Two Cents for May 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our mayor states that it costs the city about $380,000 to support our public pools. Compared to other budget items the savings is minuscule. Surely he could find somewhere else in the budget to make up that difference and give our kids a summer.

The owner of the Buffalo Chip is saying that there will be social distancing at the campground is about as comical saying Trump won’t lie before the day’s over.

I see where Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Minnesota State Fair have cancelled, but the rally is still a go.

Why wouldn’t Trump be here for the fireworks? It’s obvious he has nothing better to do but sit on Twitter and golf while people are still dying, along with the 100,000 people that have lost their lives.

Sure glad we are spending millions on a new civic center. With furloughs, job losses, downfall of the stock market and poor local economy, I don't think Lady Gaga will be coming anytime soon. Rapid City will never be Sioux Falls, so stop trying to compete.

