Your Two Cents for May 29

Two Cents

Ten years ago, I moved here from a blue state with promises of lower taxes and that government stays out of your business. Thanks to Gov. Noem/SD legislature for showing me I was wrong. I'm paying more here (property taxes are insane) and government overturns the will of the voters. I am looking for a new home elsewhere.

Remember Benghazi? There were 33 investigations, but Republicans halt one investigation of the domestic terrorism on our capital. Shameful to ignore the truths.

It's sad we live in a state where our senators are so afraid of the truth coming out about the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Gov. Noem is not telling schools what to teach. Thankfully, in the case of Critical Race Theory, she’s telling them what they can't teach.

It took me five minutes to run into the county auditor's office and cast my vote for school board. Rapid City voters, it is crucial that you vote even though you have only one contest to vote upon.  

In the 1970s I built modular motel units at Rushmore Homes. It seemed to be a quality, efficient and fast way to construct them. I’m glad modular build is back.

