Your Two Cents for May 3

As the Legislature begins the trial of Ravnsborg, I hope and pray that good sense and the common good will prevail over party loyalty. Do what's best for all of us and let justice be the rule.

Printing two comments last week specifically calling for the suppression of Republican free speech reminded me of Biden’s Orwellian “Disinformation Governance Board.”

It was helpful that the Citizens for Public Safety’s ad on Saturday showed all the candidates of the far right conspiracy theory group. You know, the ones who scream about freedom but actually work to take it away from us.

I don’t live in Rapid City. Therefore, I'm really not interested in the score card of Elevate Rapid City or other groups. My score card indicates resounding support for Taffy Howard. Veteran, state legislator and most of all a fiscal conservative.

SD voters need to initiate a law/amendment that any citizen-brought measures can only be placed on the November ballot — where the huge majority of voters vote. Our GOP put "C" on the primary in June so few would vote on it.

