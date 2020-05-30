Your Two Cents for May 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please fellow South Dakotans, let’s send moderates to Pierre, not extremists on either side who want to solve problems that do not exist. It is long overdue for reason to return to our Legislature.

Congratulations to Jean Rounds on her recent cancer-free diagnosis. Wouldn't it be great if all women had access to the great health insurance plan we taxpayers provide Sen. Rounds and his family?

Cheyenne Frontier Days activities are cancelled for this year for the first time in 124 years. Sturgis Rally can certainly follow their example and cancel the 80th rally. South Dakota’s State Fair should also wait until 2021 to resume its events.

With Buffalo Chip going to be open as usual, I wonder what EMT service the Chip will use when someone gets sick or hurt.

Was Gov. Noem expecting legislative assistance with selective reservation sovereignty and road closures? A monumental waste of time writing letters to our congressional representatives.

Twitter is trying to make the case that mail-in ballots are not subject to fraud. Our election process will become badly tainted.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0