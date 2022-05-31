 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for May 31

  • 0
Two Cents

Thank you to those who sacrificed to give us the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and I am sorry that most of us no longer appreciate that sacrifice or you.

Candidates for election are master salespeople. They are selling themselves, highlighting what they think you want to hear. Buyer beware; research who they really are, just like you would before purchasing an expensive item.

It is easy to blame politicians who accept big bucks from the NRA for doing nothing about mass killings, but the harsh reality is many of us are complicit. We keep voting them back into office.

So Phil Jensen supports term limits. I suppose he thinks we didn’t notice that he has been in the legislature for the past 14 consecutive years. The true definition of hypocrisy.

Kudos to the Rapid City Fire Department men and women for their work and energy collecting bucks for muscular dystrophy. You are heroes and very appreciated.

After reading all the political postcards I’ve received, I’m certain the Republican candidates hate each other.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 25

Your Two Cents for May 25

Janyce Hockenbary had a family emergency that prevented her from being at Monday's forum. I hope she's OK, but I wonder what that family emerg…

Your Two Cents for May 28

Your Two Cents for May 28

A simple thing like a locked door might have made the difference in saving the lives of innocent children. How do we enforce more gun laws whe…

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe storm threat for the central US as Agatha makes landfall in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News