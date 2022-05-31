Your Two Cents for May 31

Thank you to those who sacrificed to give us the freedoms we enjoy in this country, and I am sorry that most of us no longer appreciate that sacrifice or you.

Candidates for election are master salespeople. They are selling themselves, highlighting what they think you want to hear. Buyer beware; research who they really are, just like you would before purchasing an expensive item.

It is easy to blame politicians who accept big bucks from the NRA for doing nothing about mass killings, but the harsh reality is many of us are complicit. We keep voting them back into office.

So Phil Jensen supports term limits. I suppose he thinks we didn’t notice that he has been in the legislature for the past 14 consecutive years. The true definition of hypocrisy.

Kudos to the Rapid City Fire Department men and women for their work and energy collecting bucks for muscular dystrophy. You are heroes and very appreciated.

After reading all the political postcards I’ve received, I’m certain the Republican candidates hate each other.

