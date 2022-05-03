 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 4

Two Cents

Freedom of speech, unless it's a book we don't want our children to see. And instead of destroying the books, how about giving them to families who can't afford books?

With the limited parking at Monument, maybe the next construction project should be a parking garage.

I don't have any education loans, but I do have a pesky RV loan. If Biden will pay it off, I promise to vote for any Democrat they choose for president.

Surprise, surprise! Parking issues at The Monument. I'm sure no one could have predicted that.

Once the school board votes to destroy five sets of books (355 copies) are they going to follow it up with a public book burning? It was hard to believe the Tuesday headline in the Journal.

Sen. Schoenbeck's Amendment C push is yet another one of his blatant attempts at silencing the voters. We the people need to turn out the vote and let Schoenbeck know that in South Dakota, "Under God, the people rule."

Unless an agent of the federal government shows up to arrest or kill you, your free speech as is protected under the First Amendment isn't being suppressed.

