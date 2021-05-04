Your Two Cents for May 4

Please Rapid City, learn about the zipper merge and wait to merge until the cones. Merging early might seem polite, but it backs up traffic and slows everyone down.

Unless we have a lot of rain between now and July 4, there should be no fireworks anywhere in the Black Hills.

Gov. Noem has decided to file a lawsuit against the Feds about having fireworks at “The Rock.” That might sound fine and dandy until you realize that it's our tax money filing the lawsuit.

Instead of fireworks why not have a drone show at Mount Rushmore. No lawsuit, no fire risk and save the South Dakota taxpayers money.

It's teacher appreciation week. Let's not forget our substitute teachers who made it possible for our schools to stay open.

We can spend $2 trillion in Afghanistan but something that most of us actually want like the post office has to be self-supporting?

We have been so blessed with the love and kindness that has been shown to us during the time my husband is battling cancer. There are still loving and caring people in this world.

