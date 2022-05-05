Your Two Cents for May 5

Destroying outdated textbooks that you no longer use or wish to store can be sensible. Destroying books because they contain content with which you simply disagree smacks of “Fahrenheit 451," or worse; but then maybe “Fahrenheit 451” can be removed too.

The price of gas is at an all-time high. Big oil says it's the law of supply and demand, but I have yet to see a station closed due to a lack of supply or long lines at the pump to justify their statement.

Reading that teachers on the committee dealing with this cannot even say that those who approved these questionable books even “physically touched the books” is no different than bills approved in Congress that no one reads as they may be hundreds to a thousand pages long. This should make us all nervous and stir parents even more to be involved with their child’s public school education.

Can anyone but me believe there are parking problems at the new Monument? I thought the city claimed they had that all worked out before construction. Big surprise!

