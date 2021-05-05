Your Two Cents for May 5

The horrendous planning by the person/board to land lock the west side of Rapid City by the three routes used most commonly to commute should at the very least pay for a citywide PSA campaign on how to zipper merge.

If I've been waiting in line and you come racing up in a closed lane and expect to get in, think again. There isn't anyone in this world so important that they can't wait like everyone else.

Here's a no-brainer: How to spend $20 million in surplus funds — fix Rapid City's streets.

Why aren't there recycle bins at Rapid City parks such as Founders, Old Story Book Island and Wilson? And that's just the ones I noticed. It's a shame to not recycle all the glass and plastic that fills the regular garbage cans.

Friday, May 7, is Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. Many could not work without their child care provider. Don’t forget to show your appreciation for these early childhood professionals.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0