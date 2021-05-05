 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for May 5

Your Two Cents for May 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The horrendous planning by the person/board to land lock the west side of Rapid City by the three routes used most commonly to commute should at the very least pay for a citywide PSA campaign on how to zipper merge.

If I've been waiting in line and you come racing up in a closed lane and expect to get in, think again. There isn't anyone in this world so important that they can't wait like everyone else. 

Here's a no-brainer: How to spend $20 million in surplus funds — fix Rapid City's streets.

Why aren't there recycle bins at Rapid City parks such as Founders, Old Story Book Island and Wilson? And that's just the ones I noticed. It's a shame to not recycle all the glass and plastic that fills the regular garbage cans. 

Friday, May 7, is Child Care Provider Appreciation Day. Many could not work without their child care provider. Don’t forget to show your appreciation for these early childhood professionals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 4
Local

Your Two Cents for May 4

Please Rapid City, learn about the zipper merge and wait to merge until the cones. Merging early might seem polite, but it backs up traffic an…

Your Two Cents for April 30
Local

Your Two Cents for April 30

I'm not sure why there has to be controversy about legalizing marijuana. It's harmless and the voters want it. Regulating it is just another m…

Your Two Cents for May 1
Local

Your Two Cents for May 1

There's a saying that says a person's true behavior is exhibited while behind the wheel. While experiencing the construction at West Main and …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Crowd gathers to support Coach Lance Pearson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News