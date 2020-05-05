Your Two Cents for May 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you are planning a trip to the dump be sure to pack a lunch. Why can't someone in charge make some kind of decision to relieve the stumbling blocks that make it very difficult and time-consuming just to get rid of our trash?

Need extra people at the landfill? Use some of the city staff that are staying home and transfer them to landfill duty. It's an emergency.

As an essential worker, I'd like to make a request for retail worker's safety. To ease some of the congestion on weekends, would retired people consider shopping Monday through Friday?

Why won’t Gov. Noem give complete answers to coronavirus questions and reply to Rep. Saba’s request to use the $1.2 billion of federal aid for COVID-19 testing for all S.D. citizens?

Ellsworth AFB has cancelled the July 25-26 air show but the 4th of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore are still a go? Doesn’t make sense to me.

If the mayor and governor are ready to open our town and state, let's see them out at the restaurants and bars. They need to set the example — that it is safe.

