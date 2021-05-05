 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for May 6

Two Cents

Why not zipper when you see the merge sign? No study is going to convince me the zipper method is more efficient at the point of entry, two lanes merging to a single lane at that point only results in the moving traffic lane to stop or slow considerably to let you in.

I too would like to know who was a part of the brain trust that decided to take every single access point in and out of west rapid down to one lane at the same time?

So, Rapid City continues to have record building permits, month after month, year after year. Yet our property taxes continue to rise beyond belief, 15% increase. Something smells rotten in Rapid City.

I am sick of our governor suing to make a name for herself and campaigning on the tax payers dime. She received my vote once, but she will not fool me again.

This is not a country where you are free to make your own healthcare decisions. If you’re a woman, it is a country where health care decisions are rammed down your throat because we are not free make our own decisions about our bodies.

