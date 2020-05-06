Your Two Cents for May 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Refusal to wear a mask/gloves and socially distance oneself in public because you don't think it's necessary is the ultimate act of selfishness. Why is it so difficult to consider that your lack of empathy may be responsible for another person's illness or death?

I think the Mayor locked up the parks, bathrooms, and yard waste stations to save money. Because of COVID-19, the new civic center, the $4 million he gave to One Heart, and so on, the city is going broke. A tourism-based economy should have savings for times like these.

Thank goodness the economy was as strong as it was before the COVID-19 virus hit, or we would be in a much worse position.

The money spent and the resources wasted on the military flyovers seems ridiculous. Why don’t they give the money to the front line workers?

I thought our Washington legislators were working on doing away with robocalls. If so, why are they the ones from whom I continue to receive those unsolicited telephone political ads?

Shame on whoever paved over a sprawling mine shaft and made a fortune selling it!

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0