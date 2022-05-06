 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for May 6

  • 0
Two Cents

If you are going to destroy school property, including books, shouldn’t you be asking the taxpayers who paid for the property for permission?

Any parent that would let their children read the books in question should be charged with child abuse. Some books like these aren’t even fit for adult reading.

In my view, the city gets an F in sustainability for removing the newspaper recycling bin by Sioux Park and telling people to drive them out to the landfill.

Phil Jensen has served 14 years in the SD legislature, switching from House to Senate to House to Senate, etc. Now his wife is running for a seat as well and if successful she will no doubt do the same. Is this what South Dakota voters mean by term "limits?"

A sign of people’s perception of the mindset of our present RC School Board, is that when the subject of destroying books came up, it was immediately assumed by many if not most of us that the school board was behind it. Fair or not, previous statements and actions of some members of this school board invited that assumption.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 30

Your Two Cents for April 30

As a traditional conservative, I am appalled by the far-right fringe of the party dominating the conversation locally. It's time for the local…

Your Two Cents for May 3

Your Two Cents for May 3

As the Legislature begins the trial of Ravnsborg, I hope and pray that good sense and the common good will prevail over party loyalty. Do what…

Your Two Cents for May 5

Your Two Cents for May 5

Destroying outdated textbooks that you no longer use or wish to store can be sensible. Destroying books because they contain content with whic…

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News