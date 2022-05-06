Your Two Cents for May 6

If you are going to destroy school property, including books, shouldn’t you be asking the taxpayers who paid for the property for permission?

Any parent that would let their children read the books in question should be charged with child abuse. Some books like these aren’t even fit for adult reading.

In my view, the city gets an F in sustainability for removing the newspaper recycling bin by Sioux Park and telling people to drive them out to the landfill.

Phil Jensen has served 14 years in the SD legislature, switching from House to Senate to House to Senate, etc. Now his wife is running for a seat as well and if successful she will no doubt do the same. Is this what South Dakota voters mean by term "limits?"

A sign of people’s perception of the mindset of our present RC School Board, is that when the subject of destroying books came up, it was immediately assumed by many if not most of us that the school board was behind it. Fair or not, previous statements and actions of some members of this school board invited that assumption.

