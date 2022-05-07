Your Two Cents for May 7

Your school district wanting to destroy certain books in an effort to keep you from reading them should mean one thing to RCAS high school students. Make room in your summer reading lists.

Here is a novel idea, instead of the school district destroying selected “bad” books how about we rely on a concept called parenting?

For those that have never been in a marijuana dispensary when you walk into one you’ll see people that are 40, 50, 60, 70 years old. More and more older people are finding out the benefits of cannabis instead of the alcohol and opioids for relief. So sorry to disappoint those that think it’s all about young kids and a big party because it’s not even close to that.

Why are there several couples/family members running for various offices in Pennington County? Phil and Janet Jensen, Steve Duffy and Helene Duhamel, Julie Frye Mueller, Jodi Frye for the legislature and Mike Mueller for county commissioner. There are other good folks running – give them a chance. We don’t need dynasties in Pierre or in local politics.

