Your Two Cents for May 7

Our South Dakota COVID-19 cases are forecast to peak in June therefore we will invite a lot of people to celebrate July 3 at Mount Rushmore. The important thing is Noem will get to be on Fox News again.

Taxpayers who have annual memberships at the Rapid City Swim Center have not been allowed access to this paid service due to the building being closed for three months. When is the city of Rapid City going to provide monetary reimbursements or time extensions to the memberships? Is the city ever going to reopen the Swim Center, if so, what date?

Surprise, revenue is going to be below projections in the state. Maybe now the legislature will look at the $1.5 billion of revenue lost to tax exemptions each year.

If you agree with the arbitrary distancing, face masks and now the writer throws in gloves or not, you have to agree it is paranoia. If you don’t like what others are doing you do have options.

People if you are afraid to go out and live life as it should be, just stay home in your basement and in your tin foil lined room. You will be fine.

Thank you for asking retired and senior citizens to shop on Monday – Friday. I am one of those and always do my shopping in the middle of the week to avoid crowds.

