Your Two Cents for May 7

Your Two Cents for May 7

Two Cents

The public needs to know a lot more about the actions of the SD Water Board regarding the hearing by Powertech for a water permit for mining uranium.

Wake up, Rapid City! F3 Gold has over 2,000 mining claims in the Hills. Along with mining companies like Powertech, your clean water will soon be gone.

To all who seem to hate our governor, how many of you actually voted? Remember if you vote, you are able to complain; those that don't are just dead air.

I see the Cancel Culture of the far right is trying to silence Liz Cheney. The Great Silent Majority needs to speak out against the bullies on both ends of the political spectrum before the country loses its democracy.

Sad to see 1-3 daily Covid-19 deaths in our South Dakota senior citizens when the vaccine is free and readily available. Please listen to your health care providers and just get vaccinated so you can breathe the breath of life and a sigh of relief.

