Your Two Cents for May 8

Powertech has no experience mining uranium and will sell it to other countries. A Canadian company mining a poison no wants to use here in the USA. With Uranium-235 having a half life of 700 million years, what could possibly go wrong after an accident?

So now our governor is attacking our schools and teachers for teaching “anti-americanism.” I think our teachers deserve more than false accusations from our governor.

I would like to hear from some history teachers in South Dakota. Do you consider Kristi Noem a good source when it comes to deciding what is appropriate for your students to be taught in their history classes?

Liz Cheney and any other elected official have the right to govern how they believe. We voters have the right to kick you out of office. Actions have consequences.

I vote and I will complain. The SD GOP putting a resolution for voters' approval on the June primary ballot when so few voters vote is blatantly absurd.

