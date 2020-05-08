Your Two Cents for May 8

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As of May 7, about 75,000 people are known to have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. Respecting other people with social distancing and face masks is not “paranoia."

If you are afraid to go to Mount Rushmore on July 3 to see President Trump, then don’t go. Do not deprive others of the opportunity to see President Trump, Gov. Noem, other dignitaries and a great fireworks display.

Wearing a mask protects those around you if you unknowingly have COVID-19 and are contagious. How can showing consideration and love for those around you be a political issue?

If you feel so self-righteous about wearing a mask and gloves in public and violated when others don't, why don't you just stay home? I refuse to have you intimidate me.

Over 73,000 deaths, 1.2 million cases, 33 million unemployed, some hoax huh?

On May 3, I saw the construction chaos of the amphitheater at Mount Rushmore that is projected to be completed in the summer of 2021. Whose decision was it to have the president visit this summer? It makes no sense. Why not wait until the construction is completed?

