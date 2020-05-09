Your Two Cents for May 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I don’t think it is a good idea to have meatpacking companies owned by China or have China manufacture our medication and medical supplies.

Does it make sense that everyone who has worked through this pandemic in any field should be tested at the state's expense? We have dealt with the public and if we aren't asymptomatic positive, maybe we have the antibodies to help others.

How can Gov. Noem recommend social distancing, announce the peak of the pandemic will hit South Dakota hardest in mid-June, and then invite a big crowd to Mount Rushmore on July 3? COVID-19: We are on it, all together.

My morbidly obese uncle had his third heart attack and was diagnosed with COVID during the autopsy. When he was included in the state's death count, it proved to me that there’s a significant difference between those that die with COVID and those that die from COVID.

“Give me liberty or give me death.” I don’t think Patrick Henry was talking about the freedom to catch a virus during a pandemic.

