Your Two Cents for Nov. 1

Whatever happened to the time when parents were held responsible for feeding and raising their kids? With all the welfare benefits available, the schools should get out of the parenting and back into educating students to help prepare them for life.

All people in all the counties of South Dakota must quit thinking about dollars and vote against recreational marijuana. The harmful consequences to us all is too great.

Many statistics show that alcohol is a much worse drug than marijuana and prohibition has never worked. Increasing the tax on alcohol would help pay for all the issues that alcohol causes in our state.

Just what I wanted to see on the front page of the Journal — a zillion tons of salt. Oh, for the good old days, when the city spread sand on icy streets and we didn't have sloppy roads and rusty cars.

It's quite obvious that Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, has greatly influenced Noem's re-election campaign. Her TV ads against Jaime Smith are so falsely negative and over the top that they were obviously devised by someone who embraces the former president's reprehensible style.

