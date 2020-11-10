Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

I was proud of our governor as she handed the famous Democrat host on ABC’s This Week his lunch. Great Job.

Gov. Noem is calling the election rigged. Tell that to all the Republican senators and representatives who were elected to Congress. They were all elected on the same ballot as President-Elect Biden.

If you look outside South Dakota, you will realize COVID cases are spiking not just here but throughout the U.S. as well as worldwide. It is spiking in states and countries that have had much stricter lockdowns and requirements for masks than South Dakota, so don’t blame Gov. Noem.

Now, hopefully the virus will disappear as he said on Nov. 4, but I think that is as likely as getting the great health care plan he promised four years ago.

No peace in the land if we can’t examine voter irregularities and voter fraud. Time for protests and demonstrations. Get ready America.

Hey, Kristi, every one of those numbers has a name and loved ones who mourn their passing. When do you start acknowledging that?

