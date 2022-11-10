Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Two Cents was used by anonymous liberals attacking our great governor and thankfully that did not work. You might want to think about moving.

Noem showed she will stoop to any level to attack her opponents. That's good training for her future national ambitions in the GOP and leaving South Dakota behind.

We had an election. And the sun set, and the sun rose and God rested on the seventh day.

Thank you for the comment about legislators being so mired in their own ideology that they have lost their ability to think. I have never heard it stated so perfectly.

"Will of the people," eh? Well, the people have spoken. Now quit trying to get recreational marijuana passed.

Noem's out-of-state funded nasty attack ads served to crush nice guy Jamie Smith's no negative ad, no money campaign.

Thank you to Jamie Smith and all the Democrat, Libertarian and independent candidates who ran for public office and for their honest, ethical campaigns. We must continue to work for a bipartisan, two-party government working for all citizens of South Dakota.