Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

None of our Republican officials voted for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill that we desperately need because of their "concern" of the high cost. But they had no problem voting for Trump's 2017 tax cut for the rich that benefited none of us and was not paid for.

Seems to me that Senators Thune and Rounds along with Rep. Johnson vote with their party instead to repair our roads and bridges.

I'll bet our D.C. delegation will be at the ribbon-cuttings when the infrastructure projects are completed.

If South Dakota gets $2.8 billion of the infrastructure bill money then the state should divert its current infrastructure money to property tax relief. Our property taxes shouldn’t keep going up to support the same infrastructure.

$150,000 more for another new homeless plan. When is this going to come to an end for us taxpayers?

Something is very wrong with a society that awards $42 million dollars on any individual claim. In the end, who do you think pays for that?

