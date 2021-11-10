 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Two Cents

None of our Republican officials voted for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill that we desperately need because of their "concern" of the high cost. But they had no problem voting for Trump's 2017 tax cut for the rich that benefited none of us and was not paid for.

Seems to me that Senators Thune and Rounds along with Rep. Johnson vote with their party instead to repair our roads and bridges.

I'll bet our D.C. delegation will be at the ribbon-cuttings when the infrastructure projects are completed.

If South Dakota gets $2.8 billion of the infrastructure bill money then the state should divert its current infrastructure money to property tax relief. Our property taxes shouldn’t keep going up to support the same infrastructure.

$150,000 more for another new homeless plan. When is this going to come to an end for us taxpayers?

Something is very wrong with a society that awards $42 million dollars on any individual claim. In the end, who do you think pays for that?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

A little lesson on mail delivery. SF is the main distribution point in this area. Your order may have been in a container along with hundreds …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

So Breanna Funke and some of her colleagues on the school board really believe that all RC area schools teach is false history, social fads, a…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Denying a permit for a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol because it's being decorated for Christmas? It appears the First Amendment right …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News