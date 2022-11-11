 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Two Cents

The legalization of marijuana is a certainty, it's just a matter of time. Some of the commenters here could use it - relax already.

The can for legalized marijuana was simply kicked down the road. Nearly half the country has already legalized recreational marijuana.

Grow up people. Our legislators are there for the express purpose of furthering their, and especially their constituents', ideologies.

Okay, the election is over and you say the "nice guy" lost so now can we stop voting for personalities, and vote for policies? Remember when things were better in this country before Nice Guy was president and Mean Tweets was?

Nationally many Republicans willingly bought tickets on, then rode the Trump train over the cliff in the recent election. It's time they recognize that he has become irrelevant and try to salvage what's left of what was once a respected political party.

Noem is a polarizing governor who makes no attempt to reach out past her Republican party. Yes, we will continue to speak out and no, I will not move.

