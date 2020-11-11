Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Seems unreal that the jail in Rapid City would decide they should board up the windows because the prisoners kept breaking out the windows to escape. What’s wrong with this picture?

I guess from now on the loser of any election will question the legality of those voting and whether the votes were tabulated correctly.

What’s the point of testing? If you’re sick stay home. Those were recommended guidelines when this started.

I hate wearing a mask, but I do it to protect myself and you, your family and others. If people continue to not wear masks and social distance, we will never get rid of Covid-19. So please wear a mask.

If Kristi Noem has done such a good job handling Covid-19, why did she close down the Class 'B' girls Basketball Tournament?

Monument Healthcare reports record cases of COVID-19 and limited staffing due to a nurse shortage. How did our governor think she was going to staff a surge hospital constructed by the National Guard?

Biden does not become “President-elect" until the votes are certified.

