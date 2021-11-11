Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

It has been about 14 months since the AG struck and killed a man but our state legislature is still "unsure" what to really do about it and how to get rid of him. I am speechless.

If our congressional delegation was so opposed to the recently passed infrastructure bill (all three voted against it), they should have written an amendment that took South Dakota's $2.8 billion out of it. That would have shown some real backbone.

Wonder how our great SD legislative trio would have voted on infrastructure if someone just told them it was a GOP idea? Bet they would have been first in line to make sure it happened.

Dusty did not vote for the infrastructure package, but I bet he will get his name and picture on everything that gets built.

The infrastructure spending bill is one thousand two hundred billion dollars. The share SD will receive is only a drop in the 50 gallon barrel. Where is all this money going? Kudos to our senators and rep for voting against it.

On behalf of Black Hills veterans, thank you to all the businesses who give veterans' discounts on meals and purchases all year long. Your kindness is truly appreciated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0