 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Two Cents

It has been about 14 months since the AG struck and killed a man but our state legislature is still "unsure" what to really do about it and how to get rid of him. I am speechless.

If our congressional delegation was so opposed to the recently passed infrastructure bill (all three voted against it), they should have written an amendment that took South Dakota's $2.8 billion out of it. That would have shown some real backbone.

Wonder how our great SD legislative trio would have voted on infrastructure if someone just told them it was a GOP idea? Bet they would have been first in line to make sure it happened.

Dusty did not vote for the infrastructure package, but I bet he will get his name and picture on everything that gets built. 

The infrastructure spending bill is one thousand two hundred billion dollars. The share SD will receive is only a drop in the 50 gallon barrel. Where is all this money going? Kudos to our senators and rep for voting against it.

On behalf of Black Hills veterans, thank you to all the businesses who give veterans' discounts on meals and purchases all year long. Your kindness is truly appreciated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

So Breanna Funke and some of her colleagues on the school board really believe that all RC area schools teach is false history, social fads, a…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Your Two Cents for Nov. 6

Denying a permit for a peaceful demonstration at the Capitol because it's being decorated for Christmas? It appears the First Amendment right …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

None of our Republican officials voted for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill that we desperately need because of their "concern" of the h…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Red Sea has a new island that was formed in just four days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News