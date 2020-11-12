Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Surprise, surprise several of the Republicans in South Dakota must have voted for marijuana as it wasn't that other party entirely that passed the amendment.

Jails should have bars on the windows. As a matter of fact, gun stores should have them, too.

Stop blaming our Governor Kristi. Check out campgrounds/cabin rentals/ long-term stay areas that have been full since March. Tourists that flocked to safe South Dakota brought their dollars and the virus. Just stay safe and stay well.

How much more hypocritical can the GOP be saying they shouldn’t mandate people being told what to do regarding just wearing a simple mask, but they sure can tell women what to do with their own bodies.

Let me get this straight, our Republican leadership won’t declare Biden a winner because they are afraid of Trump throwing a temper tantrum.

Why the Democrats would be OK with all the fraudulent votes is beyond me. Who’s to say that some day Republicans won’t sink to that same low and an election will go the other way?

