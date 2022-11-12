 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Two Cents

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we should, too — Why can’t South Dakota be different? They say that it’s a “certainty” that someday it will be legal everywhere, which is nonsense.

So Initiated Measure 27 didn’t make the cut, not to worry, you can still go to your local high school parking lot after classes and get the weed you need and no taxes. And I, for one, believe Larry Rhoden will make a good governor.

Noem’s campaign of misleading and hateful advertising is an example of all that is wrong with political campaigns and the candidate’s character. The ends of winning the election do not justify these means.

Amendment D passed by a sizeable margin which should force our elected officials to expand Medicaid, unless they find some technicality to thwart what the people want. Heaven forbid that Republican politicians go along with anything that benefits their constituents if Democrats proposed it.

