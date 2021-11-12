 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Our state politicians are not against the "infrastructure" portions of the bill. They are opposed to the unnecessary and frivolous additions included in the bill pandering to the liberals.

Thank you to Cary Combs and other involved in the student involvement of the “Salute to Veterans” event at Robbinsdale Elementary School. Great for our children to better understand the meaning of Veterans Day.

Please take note as to WHO does not vote to impeach Ravnsborg! Vote these representatives out of our government. He is an embarrassment to our state and needs to be impeached.

Thanks to the RCJ for adding an easily understood chart to its COVID articles. The info depicted by the chart shows the vaccination status of those hospitalized, in the ICU, and on ventilators. Please add the vaccination status of those who died from COVID.

It is reprehensible that S. Dakota joined in the lawsuit about requiring vaccinations, especially for health care workers. As a patient undergoing exams or treatment, I want to feel safe in their care. Patients have rights also.

