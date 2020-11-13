Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Sioux Falls voted no on mandatory masks for the right reasons.

Families who have lost loved ones due to COVID should send a copy of the obituary to Kristi Noem. Perhaps that will get her attention.

I have seen TV ads about staying safe from COVID-19 aired by Kristi and she mentions social distancing and staying home if ill, but never mentions wearing a mask — the most simple way to protect yourself and others.

“Unity" means "just shut up." This is no time for phony healing — we do not concede.

If all those so-called votes are fraudulent for Democrats than they are also fraudulent for all those Republicans on the same ballot. Move on and get this country up and running like after so many other elections.

Thanks to Kevin Woster for his article about his "COVID-conscious pheasant hunt for old guys" and all the great information he included about healthy protocol in dealing with the present situation.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of seeing one beautiful building going up, check out the new Ascent building across from the Post Office — congrats to all involved.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0