 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Two Cents

Grandview Elementary just had to be closed for a week and a half due to a COVID outbreak. The school board’s ingenious solution? Stop testing! Pretending a problem does not exist is definitely the best way to solve it. 

Unfortunately, a 14.8% 7-day positivity rate is not the end of the COVID-19 pandemic no matter how “positive” you think.

They huffed, and they puffed — the optics look good, but legislators will drag their feet and cross their fingers in hopes that AG Ravnsborg will choose not to run in 2022 rather than impeach him. Republicans do not have a stellar record when it comes to holding their own accountable.

After reading about the death threats Republicans received following their votes for the infrastructure bill, I can understand why our representatives voted against it.

Thank you to local businesses that honored veterans for their service on Veterans Day. I especially want to salute Clint at the west side Wendy's for the breakfast meals he provided for the appreciative veterans I have the honor to see as their home health nurse.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

The issue with the governor's meeting with those responsible for granting her daughter's appraisers license can be settled with one question: …

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

None of our Republican officials voted for Biden's bipartisan infrastructure bill that we desperately need because of their "concern" of the h…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

It has been about 14 months since the AG struck and killed a man but our state legislature is still "unsure" what to really do about it and ho…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Our state politicians are not against the "infrastructure" portions of the bill. They are opposed to the unnecessary and frivolous additions i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News