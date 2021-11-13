Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Grandview Elementary just had to be closed for a week and a half due to a COVID outbreak. The school board’s ingenious solution? Stop testing! Pretending a problem does not exist is definitely the best way to solve it.

Unfortunately, a 14.8% 7-day positivity rate is not the end of the COVID-19 pandemic no matter how “positive” you think.

They huffed, and they puffed — the optics look good, but legislators will drag their feet and cross their fingers in hopes that AG Ravnsborg will choose not to run in 2022 rather than impeach him. Republicans do not have a stellar record when it comes to holding their own accountable.

After reading about the death threats Republicans received following their votes for the infrastructure bill, I can understand why our representatives voted against it.

Thank you to local businesses that honored veterans for their service on Veterans Day. I especially want to salute Clint at the west side Wendy's for the breakfast meals he provided for the appreciative veterans I have the honor to see as their home health nurse.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0